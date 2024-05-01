T0I Kentucky Derby Party May 4 at O.B. Event Center

The 17th Annual Treasures of the Isle Off To The Races Kentucky Derby Party & $2,000 Drawdown Jackpot will be held on Saturday, May 4 beginning at 2.pm at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf. This annual event just keeps getting better, featuring terrific food with an open bar, the famous TOI Derby hat & Derby ensemble contest, derby jackpots, wine pull, door prizes, the drawdown and a raffle. Event tickets are $65 and include a chance to win door prizes. Drawdown tickets are $25 and include free insurance. Tickets are available at Frank & Co. Jewelry at the Wharf, from any TOI member or at Ticket Leap http://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/treasuresoftheislekrewe/17th-annual-kentucky-derby-party.l Follow TOI on Facebook Treasures of the Isle-Orange Beach.

Pictured: Derby fun at the 2023 TOI Off To The Races party.