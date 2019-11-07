Learn 100 things to do in AL on Dec. 5 at Foley Library

Mary Johns Wilson, will honor Alabama’s Bicentennial with a presentation at the Foley Public Library on Thurs, Dec 5, 2019 @ 2 pm. The library is located at 319 E. Laurel Ave.

eating is limited so please call 251-943-7665 to reserve a spot. Reservations are now being taken.

By criss-crossing Alabama’s majestic mountains, beautiful beaches, and everything in between, Mary has crafted the most interesting itinerary for both visitors and Alabamans alike. In her book, 100 Things to Do in Alabama Before You Die, Mary shares a few of her favorite things highlighted will include indulging your sweet tooth with biscuits and chocolate gravy from Staggs Grocery, skiing…yes, really, skiing at Cloudmont Ski Resort, and hearing the organ that saved the Alabama Theatre.

Come enjoy Mary’s presentation in the library’s upstairs meeting room. Books will be available for purchase as well. Seating is limited so please call 251-943-7665 to reserve a spot. Reservations are now being taken.