Legendary Marina grand opening May 30

Legendary Marina & Yacht Club of Gulf Shores will hold a grand opening event on May 30 at 5-7 p.m. at 335 Waterway West Boulevard. It will offer an exclusive first look at the facility with festivities including guided marina tours. The facility was designed to cater to both casual and maritime aficionados. It features advanced docking facilities, security, full-service boat maintenance and luxury amenities. Company executives and project stakeholders will participate in a ribbon cutting.