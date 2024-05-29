Perdido Chamber hosts June 8 World Ocean Day event

Join the Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce staff for World Ocean Day on June 8 at Beach Access #4 next to the Crab Trap restaurant on Perdido Key from 7:30 a.m. -2 p.m.

Start the morning with a beach yoga session courtesy of Bliss Yoga. There will also be story-time for the kids. Then attendees can participate in a volunteer beach clean-up, or visit with the vendors and ocean experts for education, activities, or get close and personal with an animal ambassador! The day will conclude with an ocean-themed family movie at the Southwest Library Branch on Gulf Beach Highway. All activities will be completely free for vendors and the public to attend.

Any business or organization that has a commitment to protecting oceans and marine life is welcome to come showcase eco-friendly products, share conservation initiatives, and connect with like-minded individuals. Contact Mark Rahmlow, Event Coordinator at events@perdidochamber.com or call 850.492.4660 for more information. World Oceans Day was first proposed in 1992 at the Earth Summit as a way to celebrate the world’s shared connection to the sea, raise awareness about the crucial role the ocean plays in our lives and present ways to protect that.

Schedule

7:30AM – Free Beach Yoga with Bliss Yoga

8:30AM – Beach clean-up activity

8:30AM – Visit with Tent Vendors

12:00PM – Free Ocean-Themed Family Movie @ Southwest Li

brary on Gulf Beach Hwy.

2:00PM – Event concludes