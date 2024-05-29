Escambia Co. hires lifeguards for one Perdido Key access

Escambia County issued a press release stating that “The Pensacola Beach Lifeguards’’ have begun service guarding the public access points of Perdido Key and will do so through Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. ‘til 6 p.m. daily. Lifeguards will be stationed at Perdido Key Public Access #2, and a lifeguard will travel to public access lots #1, #3 and #4 each day to monitor the water and encourage people to exercise caution when visiting the beach and swimming in the Gulf, especially when lifeguards are not present.

For daily flag conditions and more information about Pensacola Beach Lifeguards, visit MyEscambia.com or the Pensacola Beach Lifeguards Facebook.