Registration open for June 22 O.B. Full Moon Paddle

The Orange Beach Wind & Water Learning Center is gearing up for another fun summer on the water with its popular Full Moon Paddles. Three events are planned. Each event features dinner on the grounds, supplied by an area restaurant and musical entertainment. After enjoying the food, entertainment and meeting new friends everyone heads out to paddle Wolf Bay.

Dates are: Saturday, June 22nd – Food from Alabama Coastal Catering; Sunday, July 21st – Food from Tacky Jacks and entertainment by Rachel Lane; Sunday, August 18th – Food from Alabama Coastal Catering and entertainment by Ben Lake.

Registration fee is $35 per person. Participants must bring their own kayak, PFD & white light. A limited number of kayaks are available for rent from the venue for an additional fee. Rental must be reserved in advance of the event. Everyone must be pre-registered before each event. Online registration is available at eventbrite.com. All monies raised benefit the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center. Additionally, anyone can donate and support this effort.The Wind & Water Learning Center, is located at 26267 Canal Road, behind the Orange Beach Public Library.