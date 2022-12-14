Lights nightly thru NYE at Lillian Recreational Park

Christmas in the Park continues until Dec. 31 at Lillian Recreational Park beginning around 5:30 p.m. nightly. Come see how the Park has been transformed into a one-of-a-kind Christmas wonderland, with thousands of twinkling lights, a 20’ Wonderland Tree, and festive exhibits all around the Park.

Admission and parking are free. Christmas in the Park has become a family favorite. Last year, over 10,000 people visited the ights display, with many people stopping by multiple times.

“Last year, we took you Under the Sea. This year, we’re going to transport you to the mountains, where you can watch penguins at play,’’ said Lucy Smith, park board member and one of the festival organizers.

The park is located at 33914 Widdel Ave. in Lillian. From Hwy 98 turn south at the Post Office onto Perdido Street. Turn right onto Widell Ave. The entrance is behind the power substation. For more info, visit LillianRecreationalPark.org or call 251-962-2129. Pictured: Sally McKinney pics from the Dec. 3 opening extravaganza.