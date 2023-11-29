Lillian Community Thanksgiving Service

The Optimist Club of Perdido held its Annual Community Thanksgiving Service on November 12 at this year’s host church St. Joseph Catholic Church of Lillian, AL. Participants enjoyed a great worship lead by the St. Joseph Choir and Filipino Charismatic Community Choir. This year’s participating clergy are pictured from left to right: Rev. Daniel W Randall, Lillian Methodist Church; Rev. Rick Long, The Gathering Church; Rev. Bryan Mack, New Mt. Marriah Baptist Church; Father Alwin Legaspi, St. Joseph Catholic Church; Rev. Tina Locket, Episcopal Church of the Advent; Dodd Bouchillon, President of the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay; Rev. Dean Conkel, Lillian Fellowship Church and Rev. Greg Brown, Bayside Baptist Church. Father Alwin Legaspi of St. Joseph Catholic Church shared a meaningful message about returning to Jesus to give thanks for all He has done for us based on the 10 lepers that were healed and only one returned to give thanks. A wonderful fellowship followed with refreshments provided by the members of the St. Joseph Catholic Church. To learn more about all the events and programs provided by the Optimist Club of Perdido visit the Optimist website at OptimistClubPB.org.