City of Orange Beach recognizes its own and Chef Brody Olive

The City of Orange Beach recently recognized outstanding employees as well as Executive Chef Brody Olive of Perdido Beach Resort for outstanding contributions to the city. Olive won the 2023 Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans. A graduate of Johnon & Wales, Olive is the Executive Chef at Perdido Beach Resort, where he oversees all food and beverage operations across five restaurants. His culinary creations are a testament to his deep appreciation for the Gulf Coast’s rich flavors, vibrant colors, and laid-back ambiance. “With his unwavering commitment to excellence, ethical practices, remarkable skill, and boundless passion, he has brought in a new wave of culinary innovation and elevated the dining experience for locals and visitors,’’ the city’s proclamation read.

His other culinary accolades include being named the Alabama Restaurant Assn. Chef of the Year in 2020, and Grand Tasting and People’s Choice Awards at the Wharf Uncorked.

Police Chief Steve Brown presented Suzie Flowers with the 2023 OBPD Employee of the Year award. “She has worn several different hats for the police department, dispatch, corrections and now she keeps our facility in top-notch shape and does nice little things for employees on a daily basis that she doesn’t seek any recognition for. But we wanted to recognize her for that,” said Chief Brown.

The City also recognized utilities dept. employee, retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gary T. Burroughs, for receiving the Armed Forces’ Purple Heart. The program listed a biography for Sgt. Burroughs served in Iraq and Afghanistan. “During a PSD assignment heading to the 1/11 Fire Base, Fiddler’s Green, outside of Marjah in Helmand Province Afghanistan, Cpl Burroughs vehicle was struck by an IED. Cpl Burroughs was taken to Camp Leatherneck where he was given medical treatment to assess any wounds from the blast. Sgt Burroughs received the Navy and Marine Achievement Medal for his efforts in assisting his unit with over 150 missions.

Also, Orange Beach recently presented its Police Officer of the Year award to Cpl. Dillen Malone and Firefighter of the Year award to David Gant. Both first responders were recognized at the annual Orange Beach Community Assn. potluck and first-responder appreciation night at the Community Center. Pictured: (clockwise from top left) David Gant, Dillen Malone, Gary T. Burroughs, Suzie Flowers, & Chief Brown, Brody Olive.