Susan Momberg McCollough Fine Arts Initiative at U of A

The University of Alabama Department of Art and Art History is proud to present the inaugural exhibition of The Susan Nomberg McCollough Fine Arts Initiative – A University of Alabama Biennial Event, Oct. 6 through Dec. 1 at The University of Alabama Gallery in the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center in Tuscaloosa. The new juried exhibition features the artwork of current UA studio art majors alongside the work of UA art alumni.

“A common challenge for new artists is finding a venue in which to exhibit. We want to create a way to streamline that process and enable them to show in a respected venue,’’ said McCollough, whose home and gallery are in Gulf Shores.

“We also want to provide current and past UA art students the opportunity to interact and learn from each other’s knowledge and experiences.’’

The initiative will grow to include academic lectures and workshops conducted by UA faculty and internationally known art experts and instructors. Works will be exhibited both within galleries located on the University’s extended campus, as well as in other closely aligned venues, with prizes awarded for most outstanding works.

McCollough has a deep history with the University; it is where her journey in the art world began. She studied with the late UA art professors Alvin Sella and Frank Engel and received her bachelor’s degree in theatre and art in 1966. In addition, while a student, she was elected Miss University of Alabama. McCollough went on to study with Max Hellman at the Birmingham Museum of Art, Gary Sussman at the Art Students League of New York, and Sonia De Franceschi of the Accademia D’Arte in Florence, Italy. In 2017, McCollough was named Artist of the Year by the award-winning art magazine, ArtTour International. She recently completed a master workshop under Michael Mentler and his Society of Figurative Arts.

For more info about The Susan N. McCollough Gallery, call 251-948-9696 email susannmccolloughart @aol.com or visit susannmccolloughart.media. Pictured: McCollough with husband Dr. Gaylon McCollough, a renowned plastic surgeon and former Alabama All-SEC Tide football player.