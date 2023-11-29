More improvements planned For Foley’s Kids Park

More improvements are planned Foley’s Kids Park, which reopened in May after $1.2-million in new construction. A new pavilion and restrooms are part of plans for improvements at Max Griffin Park. The city is going out for bids to rebuild the pavilion located next to the Kids Park site. The Kids Park reopened earlier this year after being rebuilt at a cost of $1.2 million. The pavilion will provide shade and shelter for visitors to the site. The work includes minor grading, pouring a concrete pad and sidewalk, moving the existing pavilion to the new location and installing new support posts needed to meet building code requirements.

The new Kids Park opened May 27, replacing the facility that had been in place since 2001. After the reopening, the city replaced the fence around the site.

The city is also adding new restrooms near the Kids Park site. The city plans to replace the municipal swimming pool near the Kids Park with a new facility by the 2025 fiscal year.