Lillian Optimist Christmas Parade

The weather was perfect for the Annual Lillian Optimist Christmas Parade. More than 50 entries brought smiles to everyone’s face as they watch the Robertsdale ROTC, Grand Marshall and the Elberta High School Band step off from the Lillian Community Club. Awards were given to four entries. Most Creative float was First Baptist Church of Lillian. Most Enthusiastic was Johnny B’s Front Porch with its live band. The entry most representing the Spirit of Lillian was the Lillian Community Club entry. The Best Overall award went to Gulf Coast Connection. (By Sally McKinney)