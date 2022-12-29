Perdido Artist Gallery & Gifts Christmas Open House

On December 8th Robert and Judith Sasser hosted a open house at Perdido Artist Gallery & Gifts. Artists and customers came together to celebrate the holidays and the beginning of five years in business. Everyone enjoyed socializing, refreshments and shopping. Music was provided by the talented Elaine Petty. Robert and Judith appreciate their artists, enjoy being a part of the wonderful Perdido/Innerarity community and look forward to what the future brings. Also, gallery artists filled a four ft. stocking with art and crafts for a raffle. Ken Bolton was the lucky winner. He and his daughter Hannah (above left) said the family had fun emptying the stocking and were thankful for the many gifts.