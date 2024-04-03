Local artist receives the prestigious Titan Award

Local artist, Susan Nomberg McCollough and her husband, Dr. E. Gaylon McCollough (pictured) travelled to New York in February where Susan received the prestigious Art Titan Award from ArtTour International Magazine at The Grand Premiere Gala. Only eleven artists from around the world were selected to receive the award. The Gala was held at MNN Studios in New York and included the premier of ArtTour’s documentary series “Art Titans: Masters of the New Era,” which includedd an episode titled “Susan N. McCollough – A Journey of Inspiration.”

The Susan N. McCollough Studio is located at Craft Farms in Gulf Shores. For more info, visit susannmccolloughart or call 251-948-9696.