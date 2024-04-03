Tennis For Tatas Tourney April 6 in O.B.

1st annual event is a fundraiser for Bras Across The Causeway

Orange Beach Ladies Tennis League members will host the 1st annual Tennis For Tatas Tournament on Saturday, April 6 at the Orange Beach Tennis Center from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for Bras Across the Causeway.

Th format will be women’s doubles round robin with two combo divisions, 6.5 and 7.5. Each division will play three rounds. There will be prizes for the first and second place teams in each division and prizes for best team outfit and best team name.

Register on tourney day by 8:30 a.m. on April 6 at the City of Orange Beach courts, 4851 Wilson Boulevard. Before each round please check in at the scoring table to receive balls and court assignments.

Matches will consist of an 8 game pro set, win by 2, no ad scoring plus a 7 point tiebreaker, win by 2, no ad scoring. An 8 game pro set is the same as a regular set but you play to 8 games instead of 6. For no ad scoring, If you get to deuce then the receiving side chooses who receives the final serve for the deciding game point. There will be a live auction during the 11 a.m.-1 p.m. lunch break.

For fun and charity, you can purchase Mulligan tickets that

will allow you to replay one point during a match. Each team can use one mulligan per pro set so a max of 3 per team for the tournament. They cannot be used in tiebreakers. Tickets are $10 each and will be available throughout the day. Go to Orange Beach Ladies Tennis League on Facebook for updates, and call Tammy Warren at (251) 980-1144 or Jana Porter at (601) 842-9116 with questions.

Pictured: Orange Beach Ladies Tennis League members at play.