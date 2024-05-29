Luke Bryan at Wharf Amphitheater for June 14-15 shows

Five-time Entertainer of the Year and American Idol celebrity judge Luke Bryan bring his Mind Of A Country Boy Tour to The Wharf Amphitheater for shows on June 14 & 15 at 7 p.m. Opening acts are 2021 American Idol winner Chayce Beckham & Lily Rose, and fans can buy tickets online at Ticketmaster.com or by visiting The Wharf Box Office.

Bryan’s concerts aren’t just shows, they’re experiences. Whether you’re a Bryan fan or not, you can’t deny that he consistantly brings big energy and a mass of hit songs to the stage whether he is playing stadiums, auditoriums, amphitheaters or arenas.

His first album, 2007’s I’ll Stay Me was released by Capitol Nashville, and spawned top 10 hits “All My Friends Say” and “Country Man.”.

Especially popular with his boot-clad female faithful, Bryan is part heartthrob and part goofball while always on the ready to crack a joke at his own expense, as seen during his six seasons as a judge on “American Idol.

He will pick and choose from his 27 country radio top songs. But in addition to his first hits, fans also may hear him run through tunes like “Rain Is a Good Thing,” “Crash My Party,” “Someone Else Calling You Baby,” “Strip It Down,” “That’s My Kind of Night,” “Drink A Beer,” “Roller Coaster,” “But I Got a Beer in My Hand,” “I See You”and “Country Girl Shake It For Me).”

His recent tour shows have lasted about two hours.

Luke Bryan is one of country music’s most prolific hitmakers. The Leesburg, Georgia native began his career writing hit songs for country icons Travis Tritt and Billy Currington. Since breaking out in 2011 with the record-breaking single “Country Girl (Shake It For Me),” Bryan has produced 12 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and more RIAA-certified digital singles than anyone in country music. His accomplishments include selling nearly 13 million albums, with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, and hits like “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” showcase the relatable Americana and catchy hooks that have made him a five-time ACM Awards Entertainer of the Year. On the road, Bryan has played sold-out tours for over 14 million fans worldwide, including 2014’s That’s My Kind of Night Tour (the highest-grossing country tour of that year). Since 2018, the country music icon has also been a judge on American Idol alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.