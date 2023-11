LuLu’s Lighted Boat Parade begins at dusk on Dec. 9

LuLu’s at Homeport Marina will again sponsor the LuLu’s Lighted Boat Parade beginning at dusk on Saturday, Dec. 9. Celebrate the Holidays Gulf Coast style as the brightly decorated boats light the night along the Intracoastal Waterway from Lulu’s to the Wharf and beyond. Boats will be visible along the canal from Gulf Shores or Orange Beach.