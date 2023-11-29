Young Professionals Santa Pub Crawl

The Lower Alabama Young Professionals Santa Pub Crawl returns to The Wharf for its fourth

annual event the evening of Dec. 9 beginning at 7 p.m. at the POUR Smart Bar (Suite D-124). The Sandshaker (Suite D-130) will host the wrap party and costume contest at 10 p.m. Benefitting the Baldwin County chapter of Toys for Tots, the crawl has raised $3,971 and five boxes of toys in its three year run and averages around 200 to 300 crawl participants. “It’s always a blast and getting bigger and better each year,” said Casey Buckner, Chairman of the LAYP group. Attendees (21 and up) are invited to dress up in their best Santa (or Christmas related) costume. Drink specials will be offered by the on-site bars and restaurants. Find the hidden elves at the crawl stops and win special prizes. Admission is $15 or an unwrapped toy to benefit Toys for Tots. Pub Crawl tickets can be purchased in advance at mygulfcoastchamber.com.