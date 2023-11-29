Santa Paws Save Underdogs pet photos Dec. 3 on Perdido

Santa Paws 8th Annual Save Underdogs fundraiser will be held on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. ‘til 1 p.m. at the Perdido Sports Bar on Perdido Key. Support SaveUnderdogs.com with your $20 donation for professional pictures of your dog with Santa. This year the professional pictures will be emailed for printing. The event also includes a raffle, bake sale & Save Underdogs merchandise available for purchase. All donations go to SaveUnderdogs.com, a non-profit dedicated to rescue – rehabilitate & rehoming abused and abandoned dogs. Info: saveunderdogs.com or 850-582-8727. Pictured: Fun from the 2022 fundraiser.