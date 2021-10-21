Home / Mullet NEWS / Magnolia Springs Firefighter Fest Oct. 23

Magnolia Springs Firefighter Fest Oct. 23

By on October 21, 2021

The 2nd Annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival will be held Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. in the lawn in front of the fire house. Activities in addition to food include vendor booths, beer and wine, a DJ anda kids area. Admission is free. And Strictly Rivers, Tim Robinson, and Stormfolk will be playing music during the fest.
Pictured: Stormfolk, an alternative/folk band based out of Pensacola, will play from 3-5 p.m.

