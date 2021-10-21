Magnolia Springs Firefighter Fest Oct. 23

The 2nd Annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival will be held Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. in the lawn in front of the fire house. Activities in addition to food include vendor booths, beer and wine, a DJ anda kids area. Admission is free. And Strictly Rivers, Tim Robinson, and Stormfolk will be playing music during the fest.

Pictured: Stormfolk, an alternative/folk band based out of Pensacola, will play from 3-5 p.m.