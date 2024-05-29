Makos Academics, Arts and Athletics Club Gala Aug. 10 at PBR

Makos Academics, Arts, and Athletics Club (MAAAC) has announced its upcoming gala will be held on Saturday, August 10 at the sponsoring Perdido Beach Resort. The event will celebrate and raise money to support Orange Beach City Schools and MAAAC’s scholarship fund for the city’s high school seniors. Attendees can expect gourmet dining, a silent auction, music, and exclusive experiences. Tickets go on sale June 3.

“We are so excited once again to come together with Perdido Beach Resort to support Orange Beach City Schools through MAAAC,” event chair Shelli Semiklose said. “We are particularly proud to help raise awareness about MAAAC’s scholarship fund and to help raise money toward supporting students as they leave high school and pursue their higher education goals.”

For more MAAAC info, visit obmaaac.org.