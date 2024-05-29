Alabama state waters will open for shrimping on June 1

The Marine Resources Division (MRD) of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has announces that as of 6 a.m., Saturday, June 1, all inside waters not permanently closed by law or regulation will open for shrimp harvesting. This includes Mobile Bay, Bon Secour Bay, Mississippi Sound, Perdido Bay, Arnica Bay, Wolf Bay and Little Lagoon.

Licensed live bait dealers holding a permit for Special Live Bait Areas are reminded that an area beside the Battleship Alabama south of the Tensaw River Bridge, north of a line from the north point of Pinto Pass to the northwest edge of Goat Island; and west of a line from the northwest edge of Goat Island to the eastern end of Tensaw River Bridge will be open from one hour before sunrise until sunset from June 1-December 31, 2024.

