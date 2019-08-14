O.B. author Whithead releases etiquettes book

Orange Beach author Jackie F. Whitehead has released a new book, Etiquettes and Manners Plain and Simple: Successful Tips for Successful People: Best Practices for Boys, Girls, and Future Leaders. The book, released by Archway Publishing, is timely for all ages and genders and available at local shops and online with Amazon.com and BarnesandNobles. com.

The book looks at etiquettes and manners and how they can be powerful tools for advancement in all areas of life. Tips cover a wealth of occasions, situations, and goals.

Etiquettes and manners are well worth learning, and the basics never change. Once learned in youth, these principles will guide you into an adulthood built on respect for others, personal confidence, and the respect of your peers.

A native of Alabama, Whitehead enjoys guest lecturing on the benefits of etiquettes and manners as a tool for success. She has served in the past as the USTA Southern Section State Community Tennis Coordinator (Alabama); the Southern Alabama Tennis Association’s Executive Director; and, the Executive Director of Model Expo Events (Mobile.)

She has volunteered as a District Judge for the Trumabauer Theater Arts Festival and has chaired the Bay Area Thespian Shakespeare Competition for many years. She enjoys producing play productions, and writing books, articles, and plays. She also enjoys working with youth projects and world travel.