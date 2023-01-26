O.B. Garden Club Game Day/Salad Lunch Feb. 15

The 35th Orange Beach Garden Club Game Day and Salad Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf from 10 3 p.m..

This year’s theme is “Wild at Heart” and the club invites the public to join club members for food, fun and prizes.

This year, the club is celebrating the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and members will introduce some of the local wildlife the center has rescued and rehabbed.

The guest speaker Melissa Vinson, who manages the Wildlife Center as part of Orange Beach Coastal Resources, will describe daily life at the center and the exciting plans for the future.

The attendee’s $40 donation includes morning coffee and cookies, a day of gaming – participants organize the players and game – the wildlife encounter, the club’s famous member-made unlimited salad luncheon and desserts and door and raffle prizes from area businesses.

Tickets are available at The Emporium Gift Shop in the Orange Beach Rouse’s Shopping Center on the Beach Road, and at Wildflowers Boutique in The Commons Shopping Center on Canal Road.