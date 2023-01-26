Monthly skins game is Feb. 5 at O.B. Golf Center

The Orange Beach Golf Center will host its next skins game of the fall/winter season on Sunday, Feb. 5 and concluce on Sunday March 5. The tourney starts with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

There are Skins on all 18 holes, a closest-to-the-pin contest, and $250 for a hole-in-one on any of the 18 holes. Cost is $5.50 for Golf Center members and $22 for non-members. The course is located at 4700 Easy Street, off of Canal Rd. More info: 251-981-GOLF (4653).