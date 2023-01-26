Baldwin Pops free concert Feb. 5 at O.B. Event Center

The Baldwin Pops Band will present a “Reflections of Jazz” concert with special guests at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 5 at the Orange Beach Event Center. Doors open at 2 p.m. The concert is free, courtesy of the City of Orange Beach. It will be an afternoon of jazz and swing tunes, with space for dancing, as well. The Event Center is located at 4671 Wharf Pkwy West.

The Baldwin Pops, founded in 1997, members’ musical abilities range from those becoming acquainted with their instruments after many years of not playing to local band directors, music teachers, and professionals. All share the desire to perform classical, broadway, big band, dixieland, jazz, and marches to appreciative audiences in a way that only a concert band can offer and assist in the musical education of young people.