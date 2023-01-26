Pirates of Lost Treasure Ole River Flotilla is Feb. 4

Perdido Key’s Mardi Gras krewe, Pirates of Lost Treasure will host their legendary annual Mardi Gras Flotilla on Feb. 4. The parade up Ole River features boats decorated as floats with pirates flinging beads and other booty to those onshore. The theme this year is “Let’s Get Shipwrecked.” The parade raises funds for Secret Santa, INC. which helps about 125 needful children at Christmas and departs the Holiday Harbor Marina at 11 a.m., bombards the Sunset Grille, heads East down the Intracoastal Waterway, showers the Oyster Bar with booty, continues east past the docks of the State Park, U-turns, storms the State Park docks, continues West flinging beads and booty along the docks of ICW and Galvez Boat Ramp, then heads up Ole River, pillages the docks of Ole River Bar and ends at the FloraBama Dome stage for the celebratory party. Red Beans n Rice will be available for purchase.

Cash Prizes will be awarded for Most Original, Best Decorated and Most Spirited Crew. Boat entry fee is only $35. This is a family friendly event.

• Viewing Locations and Specials: Sunset Grille will open at 9 a.m. serving the full winter menu as well, as $5 Bloody Mary’s and $4 Mimosas.

• Oyster Bar The bar will open at 10:30 a.m. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. Call ahead for reservations, 850-492-5600. The February Oyster Bar special of 25% off your total bill will be honored.

• Hub Stacey’s opens at 7 a.m. serving breakfast with $4 specials on Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas.

There will be promotional flotilla socials, “Party with the Pirates” on: 01/18 at Sunset Grille, 6 p.m.; 01/24 at Hub Stacey’s, 6 p.m.; 02/01Welcome Wednesday, 11 a.m. Flora Bama Tent; And 02/03 Captain’s Meeting, Perdido Key Sports Bar, 6 p.m. At each social you can register for event, buy event t-shirts, purchase 50/50 tickets and “Grog” Treasure Chest Raffle tickets (Both of which will be drawn immediately following award ceremony.) For more info, contact David Jolly, 850-637-5714 or Jimmie Sue Walters, 850-525-1975.