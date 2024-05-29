O.B. Library Kids Summer Reading program Splash Bash June 1

The Orange Beach Public Library’s Summer Reading Kickoff Party 2024 “Splash Bash” is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 1.

There will be water slides, toddler bounce house, splash pad, crafts, snowcones and more! Sign up for Summer Reading for a chance to win prizes and get a goodie bag. All ages welcome.

Be sure to stay up-to-date on all of the happenings at the Orange Beach Public Library. Find details at the Orange Beach Public Library’s Facebook page.