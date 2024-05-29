O.B.s’ fun artful birdhouse contest deadline is June 7

The City of Orange Beach wants the community to help add a fun and artsy flare to its replacement birdhouses at the Orange Beach Golf Center. Showcase your creative skills win prizes by entering a the birdhouse design contest by June 7 at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach. Voting will be held via social media from June 17-19 and the winner will be announced on June 20!

Small prizes will be awarded to all participants. The grand prize winner will receive a one-year membership to the Orange Beach Golf Center or an Orange Beach Parks & Recreation fun pack. Register at orangebeachal.gov.