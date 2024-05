Optimist National Junior Qualifier Golf Tourney June 10

The Optimist Club of Alabama/ Mississippi will host the first ever qualifying tournament at GlenLakes Golf Club in Foley on June 10t. Qualifiers will advance to the Nationals in Miami. Many PGA tour players have participated in this event as junior golfers. Registration is $75 and can be completed on-line at glenlakes.com. More info: 251-210-9081 or 859-991-4619..