Boots & Bandanas Drawdown June 7 in Robertsdale

The Central Baldwin Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Boots & Bandanas Drawdown beginnng at 5:30 p.m. on June 7 at the Baldwin County Coliseum, located at 19477 Fairground Rd. in Robertsdale. The last ticket remaining in the drawdown wins $5,000, and in addition to line dancing lessons and dinner, the evening includes beverages, dancing, a silent auction and door prizes. Patrons need not be present to win the grand prize at the over 21 event. Ticket options start at $100. For more info or tickets, call Brooke Butler at 251-947-2626, email bbutler@centralbaldwin.com or visit centralbaldwin.com. Proceeds will benefit the Chambers program of work, including our youth leadership program, business seminars, and members.