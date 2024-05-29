Rep. Fidler hosts June 4 Magnolia Springs town hall meeting

Rep. Jennifer Fidler (R- Silverhill) of District 94 in Baldwin County will host a town hall meeting in Magnolia Springs on June 4. The Magnolia Springs Community Association invites the public to meet with Rep. Fidler as she recaps the legislative session. The meeting will be held at the MSCA Hall, 14469 Oak Street in Magnolia Springs from 6 to 8 p.m. For questions, please email Allison.marlow@baldwincountyal.gov or call 251-990-4615 Ext. 2614