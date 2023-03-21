Orange Beach has highest flood insurance rating in Baldwin Co.

Orange Beach has achieved an improved rating within the National Flood Insurance Program that will provide further discounts on flood insurance premiums for its property owners. During the town hall meeting on March 1st, Mayor Tony Kennon announced that the city’s score in the NFIP’s Community Rating System (CRS) had been upgraded from a class 7 rating to a class 6.

Orange Beach is the only city in Baldwin County with a class 6 rating and has the second-best rating in Alabama, as stated by Roberson. This program is estimated to save citizens of Orange Beach over $250,000 in annual insurance premiums.

Orange Beach’s improved CRS rating reflects the city’s efforts in floodplain management practices that exceed the minimum requirements. Citizens who are interested in additional information about this program can contact Adam Roberson at aroberson@orangebeachal.gov.

According to Roberson, the city’s floodplain administrator, the new classification change will give Orange Beach property owners an additional 5% discount on flood insurance. Citizens within the city can now receive a discount of 20% on their flood insurance policy if they are within a Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) and a 10% discount for non-SFHAs

The Community Rating System is a voluntary incentive program that recognizes and encourages community floodplain management practices that exceed the minimum requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program. More than 1,500 communities participate nationwide. The CRS assigns classifications to communities based on their CRS credit points obtained in 19 creditable activities.