JoJo Hermann of Widespread to play SouthSounds

JoJo Hermann of Widespread Panic will will be among the 40 acts scheduled to play the SouthSounds Music Festival, which will take place on at clubs in Downtown Mobile March 30-April 2. Tank and the Bangas, and Susto are also headlining. Performances will take place at the Alabama Music Box, The Merry Widow and the Made By The Water Stage behind The Merry Widow. Four-day passes are $65; four-day VIP passes also available. Info: Southsoundsmusicfestival.org.