Paula Deen will sign books at Downtown OWA April 1

Popular celebrity chef, author, and entrepreneur Paula Deen is set to visit OWA for a special book signing on Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at her restaurant, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen in Downtown OWA in Foley. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the restaurant team will hand out 250 meet and greet wristbands for guests to have a one-on-one experience with Deen. To receive a wristband guests must purchase an item at the Paula Deen Retail store. “The book-signing experience is a great way for guests to not only relax and enjoy time together while visiting our area but also have a chance to meet Paula Deen in person,” said Kyle Sanders, general manager of Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen in Foley. More info: pauladeensfamilykitchen .com.