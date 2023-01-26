OWA Krewe du Kidz Feb. 11

The second annual Krewe du Kidz Parade at OWA Downtown in Foley will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2:30 p.m. The walking and non-motorized vehicle parade begins and ends at OWA Island, and the $15 on site registration from 1-2 p.m. includes an entry for prize drawings. an after party from 3-4 p.m. with DJ Patrick, face paintings, balloon animals and lawn games will follow. Guests are encouraged to dress festively, bring their own throws, and decorate their non-motorized wagons and scooters. More info: visitowa.com.