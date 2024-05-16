Perdido Chamber hosts June 8 World Ocean Day event

Join the Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce staff for World Ocean Day on June 8t at Perdido Key Public Access no. 4, across from the Perdido Key Welcome Center. The jam-packed day of activities includes beach yoga, clean-up efforts, vendor booths, educational sessions, and a free family movie screening! And it is free for vendors and the public.

Any business or organization that has a commitment to protecting oceans and marine life is welcome to come showcase eco-friendly products, share conservation initiatives, and connect with like-minded individuals. Contact Mark Rahmlow, Event Coordinator at events@perdidochamber.com or call 850.492.4660 for more information.