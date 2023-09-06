Perdido cleanup is at State Park West

Join the Perdido Key Association, Friends of Pensacola State Parks and Florida State Park officials to participate in International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 16 at the Perdido Key State Park West Use Area from 8 a.m. until noon. Each year organizations across the world conduct beach cleanups and gather many thousands of pounds of plastic and other trash that might otherwise pollute our oceans and surrounding coastlines.