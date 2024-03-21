PK Public Garden Help & Learn March 22

Escambia County will host volunteer workdays at the Perdido Key Coastal Demonstration Garden (15500 Perdido Key Dr.) March 22, April 26 and May 17 from 9-11 a.m. Workdays are great opportunities to become familiar with native species and gardening techniques, including how to care for and maintain coastal species. County staff will provide all necessary tools and equipment. Volunteers should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. The Perdido Key garden was installed in 2021 to highlight native coastal species and exhibits various landscape techniques suited for the barrier island. All plants are approved under the Perdido Key Habitat Conservation Plan and provide benefits to native wildlife and pollinators. More info: smpitts@myescambia.com.