G.S. places defibrillators at 22 locations

Gulf Shores City Council will place Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at 22 strategic locations across the city at a cost of $34,485.66. To ensure accessibility and prompt intervention during cardiac emergencies, the AEDs have been strategically placed at key locations where community members gather, including Gulf Shores City Hall, Bodenhamer Recreation Center, Erie H. Meyer Civic Center, Gulf Shores Sportsplex, and Gulf Shores Public Library.

“With these devices readily available, we empower our community members to take immediate action in critical situations, potentially saving lives,” said EMS Officer Nick Russell.

AEDs are portable electronic devices designed to deliver a therapeutic dose of electrical energy to the heart in cases of sudden cardiac arrest. These user-friendly devices analyze the heart rhythm and, if necessary, administer a controlled electric shock to restore normal cardiac function. Rapid access to AEDs significantly increases the chances of survival for individuals experiencing cardiac emergencies. See the full AED list at gulfshoresAL.gov/Fire.