Private angler Red Snapper season closes on Dec. 31

By David Rainer

The Marine Resources Division (MRD) of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) will close the state’s 2022 private angler red snapper fishing season at midnight on Saturday, December 31. Alabama’s 2022 federal allocation of red snapper was 1.12 million pounds. Anglers harvested nearly 500,000 pounds during the 128-day season.

“Every year a variety of factors impact the effort in this fishery,” said Scott Bannon, MRD Director. “Those factors influence the number of days Alabama is open to fishing for red snapper. Good weather throughout the summer and fall provided anglers with more opportunities to participate this year. We also want to thank anglers for reporting their red snapper harvests through Snapper Check. It is an important tool in providing increased access to this fishery.”

MRD will announce the 2023 season dates in the coming months once the 2023 quota is finalized by NOAA Fisheries.

“It has been a good, long red snapper season in Alabama this year,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner. “Under Alabama state management, we were able to provide maximum access in 2022. This is the sixth successful red snapper season under state management. It was good to see anglers reeling in red snapper throughout the summer and fall. ADCNR will continue fighting to ensure our citizens and visitors have access to the incredible red snapper fishery off the coast of Alabama.”

Additional red snapper landing information from the 2020-2022 seasons is available at outdooralabama.com/2022-red-snapper-landings-summary.

ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Learn more at outdooralabama.com.