Promoting Your Music Career seminar Nov. 13

Bruce Wawrzyniak of Now Hear This will present the Promoting Your Music Career Seminar at the Flora-Bama’s Dome Stage on Nov. 13 from 10-11:30 a.m. There is no charge. Whether you’re a songwriter, a musician, a recording artist, or some combination thereof, you are a business and need to brand yourself and leverage numerous marketing channels to promote yourself to gain more opportunities for your career.

The seminar will present a comprehensive list of actionable items writers should be doing to attract others to want to hire them, buy their music and provide collaborations. Wawrzyniak has been managing, promoting, and booking artists for 15 years and has worked in the Olympics and the National Hockey League. Attend this session and learn the do’s and don’ts from someone who is on the front line with artists, media and venues.