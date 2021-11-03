Veteran’s Day Tribute – Operation Song Nov. 11

A long list of top songwriters will take part in the Veterans Tribute/Operation Song show in the /Flora-Bama Main Room on Nov. 11 beginning at 5 p.m. Guests include Tony Montgomery, Matt Williams, Rusty Tabor, Kelly Presley, Sean Gasaway, Forrest Fin, Jonathan Henderson, Andrew Stone, Joe Whelan, Greg Crowe, Mark Dreyer, Dave Gibson, Chris Canterbury, Lance Dubroc, Dave Kennedy, Daryl Wayne Dasher, Mark McGuinn and Rusty Tabor. Operation Song, pairs professional songwriters with veterans, active-duty military and their families to help them tell their stories through the process of songwriting.