Save Underdogs Plant Sale March 12

The Save Underdogs 3rd Annual Community Plants For Paws Sale will be held on Sunday, March 12 from 10 a.m. ’til 4 p.m. at the Perdido Key Sports Bar at 13583 Perdido Key Dr. on Perdido Key. The fundraiser will feature heirloom, heritage and unique varieties of herbs, flowers and vegetables from local growers.

Save Underdogs is a group of volunteers dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating & re-homing over sick, injured, abused and unwanted animals since 2004. More info: 850-582-8727 or saveunderdogs.com. “We sought to have a fundraiser that not only would help the dogs, but provide an enriching, sustainable event that the community,’’ said event organizer Cat McCreery.