Classic guitar & ballerina concert March 18-19 at SBCT

A combination performance by classical guitarist Peter Fletcher and ballerina (pictured) Kyra Rose will be held March 18 & 19 at South Baldwin Community Theater in Gulf Shores. Billed as a “beautiful combination of passion in the arts,’’ the shows are at 7 p.m. on Friday, and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The performances will include classical pieces handpicked and performed by Fletcher, and Sunday will feature an all-Bach performance.

Rose, who is currently training for an international ballet competition in June, will be the featured soloist from Coastal Ballet, which, under the direction of Madame Rio Cordy, has been training local students in classes for creative movement, jazz, ballet and pointe for the past 20 years. Madame Cordy will choreograph and make a cameo appearance. Tickets are $15 ($10 for seniors and students) and available at sbct.biz or by calling 251-979-9851. SBCT is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores.

In demand as a performer throughout the country, Fletcher has been invited to give recitals at the George Eastman House in Rochester and performed on the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concert Series at the Chicago Cultural Center.

In January 2005, Mr. Fletcher was invited to join the distinguished Jury of the 9th Annual Schadt String Competition. He made his New York Debut at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall in 2007, and returned four more times to a completely sold-out house.

His passion for teaching and spreading the love and appreciation for classical guitar pairs perfectly with the mission and heart of Coastal Ballet, te local non-profit the concert will benefit.

