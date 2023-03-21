SBCT recruiting volunteers for its April production

he next volunteer opportunity for you to help out at SBCT is April’s production of “A Bagful of Fables.” Volunteers are needed for hospitality and the box office. Volunteers are also needed to assist in lighting, sound, or construction. Backstage, costume, and make-up assistant volunteer opportunities are also available. More more info, call 251-752-8706.

A Bagful of Fables is a collection of Aesop’s Fables with an attitude. A lively troupe of young actors and even Aesop, who may be long gone from this earth but still the life of the party, will bring to the stage the tried and true stories of “The Fox and the Crow,” “The Fox and the Grapes,” “The Tortoise and the Hare,” “The Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing” and “The Sun and the Wind.” Playful bickering, witty banter, lively stage action, and audience interaction are the perfect mix to make this play fun for all ages!

Performances are April 14 & 21 at 7:30 p.m., and April 15, 16, 22 & 23 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults. The theatre is located in Gulf Shores at 2022 West 2nd St. Tickets may be purchased online at sbct.biz or by calling 251-968-6721.