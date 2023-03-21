St. Andrew by the Sea yard sale March 24-25

St. Andrew by the Sea Community Church in Gulf Shores will be having a yard sale on March 24-25 from 7 a.m. to noon. The sale will take place in and around the church fellowship hall and will feature gently used items of all kinds at very attractive prices. Proceeds from the sale with go to support the Church’s numerous community outreach partners. St. Andrew by the Sea is an interdenominational church located at 17263 Ft. Morgan Road where all are welcome to worship. For more info, call 251-978-390