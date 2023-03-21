Langston to speak at April 3 O.B. potluck

By Dianne McElroy

The Orange Beach Community Center “Pot Luck” Dinner will be on Monday, April 3 at 6 p.m. Our speaker will be Jessica Langston, creative director with the City of Orange Beach.

She has just finished directing The Little Mermaid Production which was a sell-out at the Orange Beach Preforming Arts Center. She will have information to share with us of the upcoming events in our city. Everyone is invited to attend. Just bring a side dish, dessert or we will accept a $5 donation, if unable prepare a food item. Our entree for the dinner will be Spaghetti. Look forward to seeing you at our dinner.