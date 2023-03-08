St. Pawtty’s Day March 11 at OWA

OWA Parks & Resort will host its 6th annual St. Pawtty’s Day celebration on March 11 from 1-5 p.m. This is a family-friendly event featuring music, a dog kissing photo booth, pet parade, and costume contest located on the OWA Island! You can pre-register online for the festive pet parade and costume contest for only $10. $15 day-of registration available from 1-2 p.m. The parade begins at 2:30 p.m., with lineup starting at 2 p.m. Immediately following the pet parade, a costume contest will take place on the OWA Island Stage with cash prizes given for Mr. & Mrs. St. Pawtty’s, Most Creative, Dynamic Duo and OWA Choice.

More info: visitowa.com or 251-923-2111.