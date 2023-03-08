Community invited to Lenten Friday fish-frys at local Catholic churches

The annual Lenten fish-frys at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church (2304 E. 2nd St.) in Gulf Shores, St. Thomas By The Sea (26547 Perdido Beach Blvd.) in Orange Beach and Holy Spirit Catholic Church (10650 Gulf Beach Hwy.) in Pensacola are in full spring and will be through March 31. Meals are all served eat-in or take-out.

Hours are 5-7 p.m. and cost is $13 for a meal that includes fried fish, hushpuppies, baked beans, cole slaw, a dessert and a soft drink, tea or coffee at Our Lady of the Gulf. A special corned beef and sides dinner will be served on Friday, March 17. Proceeds benefit Baldwin County Catholic schools and other local charities.

The Knights of Columbus will be serving fish dinners every Friday at the St. Thomas by the Sea Parish Hall from 4-6 p.m. For $12 per plate, patrons will receive fried fish, hushpuppies, French fries, coleslaw, dessert and a drink. Beer is available for a donation.

Holy Spirit’s Friday fishfry hours in the FLC are 5-6:30 p.m. and the cost is $12 for adults or $7 for children for a full meal.